Sweet Sergio, Searching For His Fur-Ever Home…

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s K9 Adoption Center Dog Of The Week, Sergio.

This sweet boy is a 2-year old, almost housebroken, Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for his fur-ever home.

Sergio is extremely loveable, does best laying and playing in the shade, enjoys car rides and walks, is dog friendly, kid friendly and would make the paw-fect addition to a loving family.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid emphasizes Sergio’s love of other dogs and thinks he would do well in a more active home to complement his level of activity.

“He loves to eat ice cubes, and how friendly he is with dogs, he’ll actually, he loves to actually have the other dogs actually eat ice cubes with him. So, they take turns, we’ve watched it. They take turns eating the ice cubes and so forth and so really, he’d just be a great dog for any family really. Being a little younger, maybe more active,” McQuaid said.

If Sergio sounds like the perfect fit for you, you can give the K9 Adoption Center a call to set up a time to meet the good boy himself and fill out an application.

McQuaid also adds that the K9 Adoption Center has a very special Halloween event coming up in October!

“October 15th at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds Farmers Market. It’s actually a Strut Your Pup Costume Contest. So, it actually starts at 10:30, the entries will start at 9.”

“We have 3 classes, they are the K9 Costume contest, the K9 Ugly Dog contest, and the K9 Cutest Dog contest. Believe it or not, we’re very fortunate to have our very own Sheriff, Matt Lutz, be our judge for this event and we will be giving awards for first, second, and third place,” he explained.

All you have to do to enter the contest is bring one of the donation items requested by the K9-Adoption Center, these items can be found in the flier on the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/815522209445612/?active_tab=about.

And as always if you are interested in adopting Sergio or any of the other dogs at the adoption center, give them a call at the number below.