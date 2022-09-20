Christ’s Table & Park National Bank Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Christ’s Table, along with Park National Bank, celebrated National Pepperoni Pizza Day today in a very special way.

Together, they Handed out slices of pizza during their daily lunch hours.

Upon finding out about Pepperoni Pizza Day, Christ’s Table reached out to a local Domino’s that graciously made dozens of pizzas for them.

Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden says they were excited to be able to treat those they serve on a regular basis.

“We heard that today was National Pepperoni Pizza Day and we thought it would be really cool to be able to treat the people that come to Christ’s Table with some pepperoni pizza. that’s not something that we necessarily whip out into our kitchen, but we reached out to our friends at Dominoes,” Warden told us.

However, Dominoes was not the only community business to step up and help make the day possible

Park National Bank Helped buy the plethora of pizzas and even had several employees helping with the distribution this afternoon and Park National Bank Manager Susan Lasure Says they were more than happy to help and Christ’s Table was more than happy to accept.

“To Help Our partners whenever we can by supporting them with paying for the pizza day, but we love our volunteers to come, our employees to come and volunteer their time and just work together as a team,” Lasure said.

“Park National’s always there for us. It’s not just on National Pepperoni Pizza Day. They’re here every week to help us get our homebound out. So, they know our need, they know our people. they’ve already invested in us. so it was an easy call to make to Park National. We never take anything for granted but we always know if it’s a true need, Park will be there for us,” Warden added.

Warden says they are grateful for their partnership with the bank and appreciate all they’ve done and continue to do for them.

She also adds that with the upcoming winter months and holiday season, there is an increasing need for turkeys for Thanksgiving, as well as winter hats, mens gloves, and warm socks and they are now accepting donations of those items. you can call the number below for more information.