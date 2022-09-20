Annual Souper Bowl Luncheon Returning Soon

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local organizations have been holding events for decades to collect goods and donations as well as to bring awareness to some of the issues that lower income residents are struggling with.

One such event, the Souper Bowl, has been held for over 25 years and Souper Bowl Committee Members Becky Bruce of the Center for Seniors and Stephanie Hill of the North Terrace Church of Christ explain how attending the event that supports five area organizations benefits others.

“Our seniors’ benefit, for us at the center you know we serve people 60 and over and for us it’s really important for our seniors to be able to socialize,” Bruce said. “And when they can come together and have a meal together, that really helps to improve their daily outlook on life and makes life a lot better for them.”

This year’s Souper Bowl will be held ‘in person’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at the Zane State College Campus Center. If you are unable to attend you can purchase a ‘Pay it Forward’ ticket to help contribute.

“If you would like to buy tickets, they can be purchased from New Beginnings Bible Book Store on Brandywine Boulevard or contact one of the recipient organizations,” Hill said. “There’s also around 25 churches in Muskingum County that are supporting the event and they have tickets available as well.”

Food Scarcity is a problem that is on the rise across the United States as well as an issue Muskingum County organizations have been addressing for decades.