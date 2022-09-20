Updated on Tuesday, September 20, 2022; Morning Update: TUESDAY: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 82° TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 62° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Hot & Humid. High 88° DISCUSSION:

Warm conditions will be with us today with highs back into the lower eighties. We will see less clouds across the region, as we will see thin high level clouds at best after the fog breaks.

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be with us for midweek, with strong to severe storms possible mostly later into the day. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Highs will be all the way into the upper eighties to near ninety Wednesday afternoon!!

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday to start up astronomical fall. Only few showers will be with us. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be in the mid to upper sixties on Thursday.

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday

Rain chances return to round out the weekend on Sunday. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the mid seventies.

We start the new work week with some more rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible for your day on Monday. Temperatures will drop back into the mid sixties Monday afternoon.

Have a Great Tuesday!