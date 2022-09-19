WHIZ Radio week six football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week six of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

Three teams are tied for first place in the MVL Big School Division Standings. And two of them go head-to-head in Perry County. You can hear the matchup between 4-1 Sheridan and 3-2 River View on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.

The Highway 103 Radio crew will be at Stewart field for a matchup between New Lexington and Coshocton. The Panthers will look to rebound after dropping their first game of the year last Friday. Coshocton is looking to pick up their first victory. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the play-by-play duties.

On AM 1240 Radio Zanesville will look to win their third in a row as they host 3-2 Licking Valley. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.