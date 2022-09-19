Muskingum Freshman Wins OAC Defensive Player of the Week

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Ohio Athletic Conference announced that freshman defender Britney Herrick was named OAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Herrick helped guide the Muskies to a 2-0 record last week with impressive performances against Hiram and Bluffton. This marks her first career defensive player of the week award.

She has started all 6 games this season for the Muskies and has scored 3 goals. Muskingum is 2-2-2 on the season and will next be in action Wednesday at Earlham with game time set for 5 p.m.