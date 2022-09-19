Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. 

These include several roads throughout Zanesville. 

In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements.

Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved.

“We’re doing Fourth Street from Main to the Canal. Luck, from Ohio to Pershing, Roosevelt Western to the end, Karl Drive, the entirety. Brandywine, from Northpointe to Eastward Circle, Colburn Drive, Bart Lane, and Donovan Way. That’s in addition to a lot of other projects we’ve already done recently,” he said.

In addition, the mayor says they have scheduled the entirety of Maple Ave and Wayne Ave to be bid on and repaved sometime next year. 

He says he doesn’t expect any of the paving projects, yet to be completed this year, to have significant impacts on commuters when they begin and says these improvements are a crucial part of their jobs.

“One of the most important aspects to our responsibilities to the taxpayers is actually paving the streets. It’s probably one of the things we get most comments and requests on, in addition to many other things that have to do with picking up trash and litter and whatnot,” Mayor Mason said.

Traffic will be restricted in the work areas as needed for safe completion and work will be weather-dependent. 

The Mayor encourages everyone to be patient and use extra caution around work zones. Updates will be provided on the project as and more details about the Maple and Wayne Ave projects will be determined once bids are finalized.

