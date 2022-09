VOLLEYBALL:

CALDWELL 3 NEWCOMERSTOWN 0

BISHOP ROSECRANS 3 ZANESVILLE 0

WATERFORD 3 MORGAN 2

BOY’S SOCCER:

HEATH 4 SHERIDAN 1

Landon Montgomery had a hat trick for the Bulldogs. Tyler Hudson added the other goal for Heath. Isaac McKinney scored for Sheridan.

GIRL’S SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 2 NEW LEXINGTON 0

HARRISON CENTRAL 1 PHILO 0

COSHOCTON 1 NORTHRIDGE 1

HEATH 4 SHERIDAN 0