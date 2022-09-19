Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP

This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is the player responsible for saving Philo from a last minute comeback by West Muskingum… Cade Searls. Cade and his team fought hard against the Tornadoes Friday night . The game of the week crew caught up with Cade to get his thoughts on the performance.

“The win tonight means a lot to us. The last couple weeks we lost heartbreakers. We’ve worked our butt off and got here today and got a win. Every guy beside me I knew was going to make a play and that’s how we did it, everybody made a play and that’s how we won it. My favorite play of the game was the last play of the game. Everybody did their job and we got outta here with a win.” Searls said after the victory.

