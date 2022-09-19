Genesis Healthcare System Meets With Commissioners’ Office

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Several representatives from Genesis Healthcare System met with the Muskingum County Commissioner’s office this afternoon.

Together, they discussed the support they have given to Genesis.

During the covid-19 pandemic, through their allocation of the american rescue plan, their office helped fund the hospital’s staff retention program

Genesis Healthcare System CEO Matthew Perry says the program enabled them to keep 15 hundred staff members throughout the pandemic.



“They are the ones who take care of all of our patients, And they have been affected by the pandemic just so tremendously, the number of hours they’ve had to work, just the hardships that they’ve had to endure. And their ability to continue to provide just exceptional care to our entire community through the whole pandemic, it’s really all about our people, ” he told us.



Looking ahead, the future of traveling nurses within the hospital and focus on navigating away from their services while continuing to preserve their full time staff was also a topic of the meeting.



“We really need to get away from utilizing travelers because they’re only with us for a short period of time, they never really become fully part of the team and you know, we need to be able to support the folks that are here day in and day out. And the cost is just not sustainable for any healthcare organization, let alone ours. And so this retention program that the commissioners have funded for us has really enables us to invest back in our own people,” Perry said.



Perry says he and Genesis are extremely grateful to the commissioners for their continued support of the hospital staff and their efforts and work.

Genesis hopes to continue their retention efforts in the future by continuing their relationships with local universities, providing opportunities to the community and continuing to be response and open to the needs of the staff.