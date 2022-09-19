Butterfly Tagging

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has partnered with the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District to hold an outdoor event that encourages imagination, science and literacy. MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips talked about the upcoming operation and encouraged the public to come check it out.

“We are going to tag Monarch Butterflies with Muskingum Soil and Water and we’re going to do it Saturday, September 24, at 10 a.m.” Phillips said. “We’ll be in the Pollinator Garden, right beside the Muskingum Soil and Water building, at 225 Underwood Street. That’s where we’ll be at.”

The Soil and Water District will educate attendees to the importance of Monarch butterflies and how their migratory patterns may be altered by climate change.

“You go out with nets, they have special nets that won’t hurt the butterflies and you’re basically looking for butterflies and very carefully putting them in the net,” Phillips said. “And then you have this teeny-tiny, little tag that you place on their wing. Then you watch them as they go down to Mexico mostly is where they migrate and they follow the patterns and they eat along the way.”

Phillips said milkweed is a popular butterfly food source but the caterpillars have eaten most of this year’s milkweed already and that butterfly appearances may be scarce.