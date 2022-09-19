A New Data Center Opens in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – Lt. Governor Jon Husted appeared in Coshocton today to attend the grand opening of a new blockchain and Bitcoin data center company. The facility, operated by Standard Power, repurposes the property of an abandoned paper mill and uses the site’s abundant energy supply and high speed data capabilities to provide a variety of opportunities for the community well into the future.

Standard Power CEO Max Serezhin talked about the innovations his company brings and how they can benefit the community well into the future.

“Standard Power is a development company and what we do is focus on community development first and foremost,” Serezhin said. “What we do is develop old industrial facilities that have been retired, people don’t know what to do with them. And what we do is we create a plan to take those away from being a plight on the community and we redevelop them into data centers.”

Serezhin is a real estate developer who specializes in energy development projects around the world and sees the benefits Coshocton has to offer.

“What attracted me to Coshocton, this site, first of all, is everything you’ve heard about Ohio today,” Serezhin said. “Some incredible energy resource, incredible policies by the local governments to encourage growth and to structure the markets and the energy sector the way that they’re very efficient for technology companies that are energy users like ourselves.”

Serezhin is impressed with the community and is looking for local I-T technicians and electricians to maintain and expand the operation. To learn more about the operation or possible employment opportunities you can visit them online.