Updated on Monday, September 19, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. Low 60° TUESDAY: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 82° TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 62° DISCUSSION: Patchy fog will be likely for the overnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will drop to near sixty across the region.

Warm conditions will return on Tuesday with highs back into the lower eighties. We will see less clouds across the region, as skies will be partly cloudy.

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday as we start up astronomical fall. Scattered showers and storms will be with us for midweek, with strong to severe storms possible. Highs will be all the way into the upper eighties to near ninety Wednesday afternoon!!

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday. Only few showers will be with us. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be in the mid to upper sixties on Thursday.

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday

Skies will remain partly cloudy to round out the weekend on Sunday. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the lower seventies.

We start the new work week with some more rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy.

