Updated on Saturday, September 18, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 64° MONDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. High 78° MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. Low 60° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight. It will be unseasonably warm across the region with lows only dropping into the lower to mid sixties.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the day on Monday, with strong to severe storms possible. The main concern will be damaging winds. Rain chances will start up late into the morning, and continue into the afternoon and the evening. Temperatures will drop back off into the upper seventies on Monday to start off the new work week.

Warm conditions will return on Tuesday with highs back into the lower eighties. We will see clouds stick with us though, as skies will be mostly cloudy.

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday as we start up astronomical fall. Scattered showers and few storms will be with us for midweek, with highs all the way into the mid to upper eighties.

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday. Only few showers will be with us. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be near seventy on Thursday.

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties on Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and Friday, and clouds will decrease to mostly sunny for Saturday.

Even more clouds will be with us on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the lower seventies.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!