Updated on Saturday, September 18, 2022; Evening Update:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 64°

MONDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. High 78°

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. Low 60°

 

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight. It will be unseasonably warm across the region with lows only dropping into the lower to mid sixties.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the day on Monday, with strong to severe storms possible. The main concern will be damaging winds. Rain chances will start up late into the morning, and continue into the afternoon and the evening. Temperatures will drop back off into the upper seventies on Monday to start off the new work week.

 Warm conditions will return on Tuesday with highs back into the lower eighties. We will see clouds stick with us though, as skies will be mostly cloudy. 

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday as we start up astronomical fall. Scattered showers and few storms will be with us for midweek, with highs all the way into the mid to upper eighties.

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday. Only few showers will be with us. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be near seventy on Thursday. 

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties on Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and Friday, and clouds will decrease to mostly sunny for Saturday.

Even more clouds will be with us on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the lower seventies.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!

 

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!