SPORTS SCORES 9/17/22

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:
FOOTBALL
MUSKINGUM 37 CAPITAL 7
MEN’S SOCCER
KENYON 7 MUSKINGUM 0
Men’s soccer now 1-4-0.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MUSKINGUM 4 BLUFFTON 2
MU got goals from Morgan Meisel, Madison Yenke, Britney Herrick, and Marysa Starcher. Muskies now 2-2-2 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL (ONU INVITATIONAL)
MUSKINGUM 3 EARLHAM 0
MUSKINGUM 3 DENISON 0
The two victories today improve the Muskies record to an impressive 7-1.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER:
MORGAN 2 LAKEWOOD 0
MORGAN GOALS: Jude Garber, Taivan Myers
Logan Raines had the shutout in net. Raines has been getting it done his whole career. Earlier this week the Morgan goalkeeper moved into 10th all-time in the state of Ohio for most saves.
DOVER 7 TRI VALLEY 1
HARRISON CENTRAL 10 SHENANDOAH 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER:
ROSECRANS 1 WEST MUSKINGUM 0
ZANESVILLE 4 MAYSVILLE 2
Rylee McCuen and Aubri Cooke had two goals each for the Blue Devils.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL:
NEW LEXINGTON 3 CANAL WINCHESTER 0
NEWARK 3 NEW ALBANY 1
HEATH 3 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP 2
CAMBRIDGE 3 COSHOCTON 0
SHERIDAN 3 LICKING VALLEY 0
COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO):
OHIO STATE 77 TOLEDO 21
CINCINNATI 38 MIAMI OH 17
IOWA STATE 43 OHIO 10