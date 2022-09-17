SPORTS SCORES 9/17/22

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:

FOOTBALL

MUSKINGUM 37 CAPITAL 7

MEN’S SOCCER

KENYON 7 MUSKINGUM 0

Men’s soccer now 1-4-0.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MUSKINGUM 4 BLUFFTON 2

MU got goals from Morgan Meisel, Madison Yenke, Britney Herrick, and Marysa Starcher. Muskies now 2-2-2 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL (ONU INVITATIONAL)

MUSKINGUM 3 EARLHAM 0

MUSKINGUM 3 DENISON 0

The two victories today improve the Muskies record to an impressive 7-1.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER:

MORGAN 2 LAKEWOOD 0

MORGAN GOALS: Jude Garber, Taivan Myers

Logan Raines had the shutout in net. Raines has been getting it done his whole career. Earlier this week the Morgan goalkeeper moved into 10th all-time in the state of Ohio for most saves.

DOVER 7 TRI VALLEY 1

HARRISON CENTRAL 10 SHENANDOAH 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS 1 WEST MUSKINGUM 0

ZANESVILLE 4 MAYSVILLE 2

Rylee McCuen and Aubri Cooke had two goals each for the Blue Devils.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL:

NEW LEXINGTON 3 CANAL WINCHESTER 0

NEWARK 3 NEW ALBANY 1

HEATH 3 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP 2

CAMBRIDGE 3 COSHOCTON 0

SHERIDAN 3 LICKING VALLEY 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO):

OHIO STATE 77 TOLEDO 21

CINCINNATI 38 MIAMI OH 17

IOWA STATE 43 OHIO 10