MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through five weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

T1. Tri-Valley (4-1, 1-0)

T1. Sheridan (4-1, 1-0)

T1. River View (3-2, 1-0)

T3. Maysville (3-2, 0-1)

T3. Philo (2-3, 0-1)

T3. John Glenn (1-4, 0-1)

Small School Division

T1. New Lexington (4-1, 1-0)

T1. Morgan (4-1, 1-0)

T1. Meadowbrook (1-4, 1-0)

T3. West Muskingum (3-2, 0-1)

T3. Coshocton (0-5, 0-1)

T3. Crooksville (0-5, 0-1)