ADAMSVILLE, OH- The Adamsville Fire Department hosted an event called the Adamsville Fire Department Outdoor Bash. This event is an annual fundraiser where they raise money for equipment.

Captain of the Adamsville Fire Department Casey Hariman spoke about how this fundraiser will help benefit the Fire Department.

“By allowing us to buy equipment we need to help our community and be safe in their time in need.”

Hariman also spoke about why the Adamsville Fire Department Outdoor Bash is important to the community.

“It’s a good time for the community to get together and you know, have some time together and enjoy the outside, the outdoors, win some prizes. By helping the community, it’s helping us raise funds again you know to help the community in their time in need.”

The 4th annual Outdoor Bash had their main drawing for the fundraiser and they also had a beverage garden, mystery safe, food trucks, venders and prizes for the ticket drawings.