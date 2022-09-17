Updated on Saturday, September 17, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Low 61° SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 83° SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Thunder. Partly Cloudy. Low 63° DISCUSSION:

We’ll be on the warmer side for your overnight, with lows only dropping into the lower sixties. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the day on Sunday. We will have pleasant conditions as well, with highs still into the lower eighties.

Rain chances will start to move into the region Sunday overnight, especially after midnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the day on Monday, with strong to severe storms possible. The main concern will be damaging winds. Temperatures will drop back off into the upper seventies on Monday to start off the new work week.

Warm conditions will return on Tuesday with highs back into the lower eighties. We will see clouds stick with us though, as skies will be mostly cloudy.

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday as we start up astronomical fall. Scattered showers and few storms will be with us for midweek, with highs all the way into the mid to upper eighties.

An upper level low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes, giving us fall like conditions to finish up the work week and into the weekend. Highs will drop back into the lower seventies on Thursday, and back into the upper sixties on Friday and Saturday. We will still see a slight chance for a shower Thursday into Friday, with skies partly cloudy.

Have a Great Saturday Evening!