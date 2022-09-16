Local First Responders Participate in Active Shooter Training

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Local first responders spent the day out at Cambridge High School, training for a threat that has, unfortunately, become an everyday fear at best and reality for many at the very worst.

Personnel from across Guernsey County, including the Cambridge Fire and Police Departments, EMS, Guernsey County sheriff’s office, dispatchers, and even members of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department took part in the Active Threat Integrated Response Course.

The course, which is part of Louisiana State University’s NCBRT Academy of Counter-TerroristEducation provides preparedness and response training around the world for emergency personnel first responders, and universities, among others, to prepare for and respond to complex threats and mass-casualty events, when ever and where ever they may happen.

Among those participating in the training and simulations was the Cambridge Fire Department and Chief Jeff Deeks, who says the training they’ve done not just today, but the past couple of days helps ensure the department is ready to respond should the call ever come.

“No matter what you do in an emergency, we’re a family. And we have to train together. That way in an emergency comes up, wherever that might be, you know, we’re better prepared for it, if you can ever be prepared for something like this which would be very difficult, but that’s what we’re here to do,” he said.

Instructors with LSU gave lessons on response, including applying tourniquets, tactical emergency casualty care, and even ran several simulations for various active shooter scenarios, including officer down.

Two of the instructors there, John Roquemore and Joel Pattinson say the training doesn’t stop after they leave though.

“This is one of the highest casualty events they could come to, that they could respond to, but it’s probably one of the least likely events they’ll respond to. We tell them how rare it actually is. But we want them to be prepared for it, we want them to train for it, because this is going to be the big day for them, so we want to truly prepare for this, we want to save lives,” Pattinson explained.

“We don’t want them to stop once we leave. This gives them the opportunity to train together in the future and encourages them to do that, because they do know now that there are issues that are going to have to be brought forward to raise their level of training a bit and do it a lot more often than they do, practice certain things,” Roquemore said.

Going forward, Chief Deeks says, at least within the Cambridge Fire Department, they plan to continue training and develop policies, discuss specific roles and lay out expectations should they have to put what they’ve learned into action.

LSU NCBRT/ACE, as well as all the local agencies involved in the training extend a special thank you to Cambridge City Schools and everyone who made it all possible.