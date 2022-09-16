Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

ZANESVILLE: 22 HEATH: 11 FINAL
ROSECRANS: 26 PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME: 62 FINAL
The Bishops fail to put any points on the board after halftime.
MAYSVILLE: 24 CROOKSVILLE: 0 FINAL
The Ceramics host Philo next week. Crooksville hasn’t scored a touchdown since week 1.
PHILO: 20 WEST MUSKINGUM: 14 HALFTIME
JOHN GLENN: 7 SHERIDAN: 21 FINAL
All of the Little Muskies points came in the first half. The Generals travel to River View next week and the Muskies will go to Meadowbrook.
COSHOCTON: 0 MORGAN: 31 FINAL
Jeff Bragg was named as a hometown hero at halftime as the Raiders honor military past and present during their game.
MEADOWBROOK: 14 RIVER VIEW: 25 HALFTIME
TRI-VALLEY: 7 NEW LEXINGTON: 12 HALFTIME
MILLERSPORT V. MILLER
SHENANDOAH: 20 UNION LOCAL: 41 HALFTIME
BELLAIRE: 25 CAMBRIDGE: 14 FINAL
BUCKEYE TRAIL: 0 CLAYMONT:27
BELPRE: 0 CALDWELL: 68 FINAL
It was hall of fame night in Caldwell. The Redskins jumped out to a 42-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 56-0 lead at halftime.
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 17 LICKING HEIGHTS: 27 FINAL
LAKEWOOD: 0 LICKING VALLEY: 41 FINAL
NEWARK: 7 OLENTANGY ORANGE: 43 FINAL
GRANVILLE: 48 NORTHRIDGE: 6 FINAL
RIDGEWOOD: 34 MALVERN: 7 FINAL