Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

ZANESVILLE: 22 HEATH: 11 FINAL

ROSECRANS: 26 PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME: 62 FINAL

The Bishops fail to put any points on the board after halftime.

MAYSVILLE: 24 CROOKSVILLE: 0 FINAL

The Ceramics host Philo next week. Crooksville hasn’t scored a touchdown since week 1.

PHILO: 20 WEST MUSKINGUM: 14 HALFTIME

JOHN GLENN: 7 SHERIDAN: 21 FINAL

All of the Little Muskies points came in the first half. The Generals travel to River View next week and the Muskies will go to Meadowbrook.

COSHOCTON: 0 MORGAN: 31 FINAL

Jeff Bragg was named as a hometown hero at halftime as the Raiders honor military past and present during their game.

MEADOWBROOK: 14 RIVER VIEW: 25 HALFTIME

TRI-VALLEY: 7 NEW LEXINGTON: 12 HALFTIME

MILLERSPORT V. MILLER

SHENANDOAH: 20 UNION LOCAL: 41 HALFTIME

BELLAIRE: 25 CAMBRIDGE: 14 FINAL

BUCKEYE TRAIL: 0 CLAYMONT:27

BELPRE: 0 CALDWELL: 68 FINAL

It was hall of fame night in Caldwell. The Redskins jumped out to a 42-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 56-0 lead at halftime.

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 17 LICKING HEIGHTS: 27 FINAL

LAKEWOOD: 0 LICKING VALLEY: 41 FINAL

NEWARK: 7 OLENTANGY ORANGE: 43 FINAL

GRANVILLE: 48 NORTHRIDGE: 6 FINAL

RIDGEWOOD: 34 MALVERN: 7 FINAL

Nichole Hannahs
