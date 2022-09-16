Big Brothers Big Sisters Selling Reverse Raffle Tickets, Gearing up for Annual Buckeye Pep Rally

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get ready to break out your best scarlet and gray gear and have some fun!

Big Brothers Big Sisters Zanesville is gearing up for their annual Buckeye Pep Rally which will be Friday November 18th from 6-11 PM at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

While it’s still a little over two months away, reverse raffle tickets are on sale now for $100 each, with the chance to win a $5000 cash prize at the pep rally!

Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Katie Mainini says proceeds from the ticket sales go not only towards cash prizes that will be given away, but to their efforts and initiatives with Bigs and Littles.

“The remaining proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring Programs to support our mission and to help make a big impact and a positive impact in the lives of youth in our community. And more specifically, those programs include our community based programs where an adult is partnered with a little to mentor them,” she said.

198 total tickets will be sold and if you buy one between now and October 8th, you’ll get 10 extra chances to win the $5000 prize and you do not need to be present to win.

Mainini says they raised nearly $10,000 last year and that there will be a live auction, silent auction, 50/50 drawings and plenty more fun, along with halftime sponsor The Barn!

“It’s a beloved community event. It’s so much fun. I’m biased, but it’s probably the most fun event we have. There’s a lot of people who come out and they dress for Ohio State, because it is Ohio State themed, people love all the activities we have throughout the auction and it’s really our biggest fundraiser,” Mainini said.

You can purchase a table for the event for $350 or even sponsor the event with sponsorships starting at $500.

If you are interested in buying a reverse raffle ticket, table, or sponsorship you can go online to bbsz.org or call the Big Brothers Big Sisters office at (740)-453-7300.