Updated on Friday, September 16, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Seasonable. Low 57° SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. Pleasant. High 83° SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Clear. Warm. Low 62° DISCUSSION:

We’re looking at a beautiful evening for Friday Night Football! Skies will be mostly sunny for Kickoff with temperatures in the mid seventies. The sun will set about half an hour after the game. We will see a few more clouds roll in after that as temperatures drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy by halftime. By the end of the 4th quarter, temperatures will be back into the mid sixties, under partly cloudy skies.

Lows will drop back off into the mid to upper fifties during the overnight.

Nice and pleasant conditions will be with us this weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower eighties.

Rain chances will start to move into the region Sunday overnight, especially after midnight. Scattered showers and few storms will continue into the day on Monday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will then linger into Monday night and Tuesday, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back off to near eighty on Monday, and then jump back up into the lower eighties on Tuesday.

Rain chances will still be with us for Wednesday into Thursday, although not very likely. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and increase to partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid eighties for Wednesday into Thursday.

A pleasant and dry end to the work week on Friday. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs dropping back off into the mid seventies, with the introduction of a low pressure system.

Have a Great Friday Evening!