7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti821858
 

Updated on Friday, September 16, 2022; Evening Update:

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Seasonable. Low 57°

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. Pleasant. High 83°

SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Clear. Warm. Low 62°

DISCUSSION:

We’re looking at a beautiful evening for Friday Night Football! Skies will be mostly sunny for Kickoff with temperatures in the mid seventies. The sun will set about half an hour after the game. We will see a few more clouds roll in after that as temperatures drop back into the upper sixties to near seventy by halftime. By the end of the 4th quarter, temperatures will be back into the mid sixties, under partly cloudy skies.

Lows will drop back off into the mid to upper fifties during the overnight. 

Nice and pleasant conditions will be with us this weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower eighties.

 Rain chances will start to move into the region Sunday overnight, especially after midnight. Scattered showers and few storms will continue into the day on Monday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will then linger into Monday night and Tuesday, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back off to near eighty on Monday, and then jump back up into the lower eighties on Tuesday.

Rain chances will still be with us for Wednesday into Thursday, although not very likely. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and increase to partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid eighties for Wednesday into Thursday.

A pleasant and dry end to the work week on Friday. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs dropping back off into the mid seventies, with the introduction of a low pressure system.

Have a Great Friday Evening!

 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

E-Mail: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!