Week five games to keep an eye on

(3-1) Tri-Valley at (4-0) New Lexington

First-place teams go head-to-head Friday night at Jim Rockwell Stadium. New Lex is the last undefeated team in the Muskingum Valley League and in first place in the Small School Division. Tri-Valley has won three in a row and is in first in the Big School Division. The Panthers last win over Tri-Valley came in 2008 when Scottie head coach Cam West was playing quarterback for Tri-Valley.

“This isn’t new to me. When I was growing up New Lex was it. It was New Lex and Sheridan and they were the best teams. Up until my junior year they always kicked out butt,” said West

If you plan on going to the game, get to Jim Rockwell Stadium early.

(3-1) West Muskingum at (1-3) Philo

This game at Sam Hatfield Stadium could be a turning point for both teams. West Muskingum is coming off their first loss of the season. They have the chance to go to Duncan Falls and win against an MVL Big School Division team for the first time since the league split in 2020. For Philo it’s a chance to get back on track. The Electrics won their season opener with Athens. But they have dropped their last three. And they’ve only scored four touchdowns since their week one thrashing of Athens. A win over West Muskingum would get them back on track.

(2-2) Heath at (2-2) Zanesville

Through four games the Blue Devils have beat the teams they are supposed to. The two teams they’ve lost to, Big Walnut and Ft. Frye, are a combined 8-0. Friday’s game will be the first game of the season with a team that appears to be evenly matched with them on paper. The Blue Devils have beat the Bulldogs in both meetings since ZHS joined the Licking County League.