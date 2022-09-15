Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about Winter.

Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. She’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.

“Winter is going to fit in to a home, we like to get him in and it helps with kids you know. What better responsibility for children than to care for an animal, he’s going to be a lot and he’s going to be a bigger dog so getting him in with kids or a young couple I think is good. He’s going to want to walk and run and have some exercise.”

Fall is a very busy time at the Animal Shelter with two big upcoming events.

“We have Barktoberfest on October the 12th, it’s out at the Greenhouse of Vista View. Mr. Boyer is the Chairman, he does an excellent job with us, we are looking for sponsors, you can find out that information on our website or call here at the shelter, we’d be more than happy to talk to you about it.”

If you have any questions about adopting Winter, or adopting any other pet or about any upcoming events, you can call the Animal Shelter Society’s number at 740-452-1077 or visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.