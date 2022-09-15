Perry Behavioral Health Choices, Inc.- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- Perry Behavioral Health Choices, Inc. held a special ribbon cutting today at their new clinic.

This site will offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

Theressa Kane, Director of Perry Behavioral Health Choices, says this is an honor that this is starting in Perry County.

Kane says they have been doing transcranial magnetic stimulation for over a year now and the therapy has been instrumental in helping with PTSD, hypervigilance and substance abuse disorders.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services provided the funding along with state senators Jay Hottinger and Frank Hoagland.

Stephen Ulrich, physician M.D. is extremely interested in this field and is still learning about it.

“I became initially familiar with it in doing some research for my board in addiction medicine. There was an Italian physician who was using transmagnetic stimulation to treat cocaine addiction. And that study indicated some success with it,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich is also a veteran and has been a rural family physician in New Lexington for over 40 years. He is passionate about being a service member to his community.

“Probably my greatest reward in having my work here with Perry Behavioral Health is knowing that we have gotten some families back together and they’re functional,” he said.

Ulrich said there is a lot of research still being done with the brain chemistry associated with addiction. He thinks it is important to look at it as a disease process rather than a failing of character.