MCCF Fall Grant Competition Now Open

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Applications are now open for Muskingum County Community Foundation’s 2nd Annual Fall Grant competition.

Five grants worth $10,000 each will be awarded to non-profit organizations capital improvement projects.

Any 501c3 such as a political subdivision, school district, or those affiliated with one of those organizations within Muskingum County are eligible to apply.

The grant application contains four sections, one of which MCCF Director of Programming Beth Fox says ensures the applicants meet all criteria and the funding truly makes a positive impact on the community.

“We want to know who’s behind this. So, we do ask some questions about the committee and the board of directors, because we want to make sure that what we’re doing is truly hitting the initiatives of those nonprofits, you know, that they have great programming, they have great opportunities for our county residents. We want to make sure that this is helping them with their capital improvements,” she said.

Funds awarded through the grants go towards anything from simple building repairs to new equipment and even accessibility improvements such as those that one of last year’s winners, Breaking Free invested in.

Fox says this is an opportunity to give back and make the world a better place, starting right here in our community.

“I just feel like this is awesome. You know, this is truly what the world should be about, helping each other make our lives better, right, make this world a better place, and I think Muskingum county in particular, you will find people, organizations, foundations out there, that truly want to give back and so this whole competition season is wonderful,” she said.

If you qualify for this grant and are interested in applying, you can visit http://mccf.org to fill out an application.

The deadline for the competition is Friday, September 30th with recipients announced November 14th.