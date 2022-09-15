ZANESVILLE, Oh – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and today, the Muskingum County Commissioners Office met with a local advocate for the cause.

Together, they talked about childhood cancer and its impacts, not just on the children battling the disease, but their families as well.

Carmen Boyd, Childhood Cancer Awareness Advocate, and mother to leukemia survivor Brinley Boyd, spoke with them and talked about her daughter’s journey and her continued fight for all children bravely fighting as her daughter continues to do.

“I’m just here as an advocate. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and, you know, having been affected by it now for 7 years, it’s a life changing experience and I’m just here to get more awareness for Childhood Cancer and to step out and offer if anybody has a child that has cancer, to offer support and things anyway I can, because I’ve been there, done that,” she told us.

About 400 thousand children are diagnosed with cancer every year, with a child diagnosed every 80 seconds.

Despite these heartbreaking statistics, childhood cancer is still perceived to be rare and only six new drugs have been developed as of 2020 to treat it, however, Boyd says it is not rare and she hopes to bring that fact to light.

“With the government, childhood cancer is considered rare and that’s why only 4% of funding goes towards childhood cancer research. The other 96% is for adult cancers. And I’m here to tell you, childhood cancer is not rare. We were treated in one hospital, in one city, in one state that has a 50-bed unit, and it was almost always full. And so, I want the government to understand that those statistics need to be updated. The statistics aren’t matching the funding,” Boyd said.

She hopes to form a support group here in Muskingum County for families going through what she did and continues to go through and even wants to someday develop a non-profit to give them the support they need.

For more information on Childhood Cancer or to donate to research efforts, you can visit the website below. You can also learn more about Brinley’s story on her Facebook page, Brinley’s Buddies