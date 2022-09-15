Brandywine Blvd. resurfacing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville will kick off its 2022 OPWC paving program by milling and repaving Brandywine Boulevard between Northpointe Drive and Eastward Circle.

The first part of this $670,000 project will begin on Monday, September 19 and continue through Friday, September 23.

Traffic will be restricted in the work zone during this time as needed to allow for the work to

proceed in a safe manner.

The work will be weather dependent. Please use caution and alternate routes if possible around the work zone.

Periodic updates will be provided on additional streets to be paved as the project progresses.