Ribbon Cutting at Primary Care Facility

A new physician’s office cut the ribbon on a Coshocton County location Tuesday afternoon.

The Genesis Physician Services Office welcomed in members of the Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries to view the facility. The ribbon cutting was followed by tours of the new office and opportunities to meet the new Genesis Primary Care Physicians and staff.



“We want this to be the destination for primary care. We think that people that come here will get the best possible care and we hope to make a huge impact on the health of the community. It’s so exciting to see members of the Coshocton community here to help us at our welcoming ceremony and we’re very very excited to serve the community,” said Dr. Scott Wegner, chief medical officer Genesis.

Two physicians will call the state of the art facility home. Doctors Elisa Sadoun and Sameera Rahman. The pair are family medicine doctors that are now accepting new patients.

Doctor Audrey Onuzo is expected to join the practice soon. The new office is located at 23599 Airport Road in Coshocton.