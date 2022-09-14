Registration for Salvation Army Holiday Initiatives Still Underway

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, registration is still open at the Salvation Army.

Applications for Angel Tree, Christmas Food Boxes, and Coats For Kids will be available through the rest of this week.

Registration has been ongoing since last week, however, the Salvation Army has not seen nearly as many people as they had expected.

Office Manager Cari Shoop says although it may still seem like a ways away, the holiday season is just around the corner and she encourages those who may be in need to plan ahead and take advantage of what they’re offering.

“Christmastime can be tough for some people and we just want to encourage them to think ahead. I know it’s only September, but we just want them to try to think ahead. If they think they won’t be able to make it at Christmastime, to gather those gifts and budget for that, come in and sign up. Come in and sign up now ahead of time,” Shoop said.

Registration is open to anyone in need in Muskingum County, from 9 AM to 4 PM through this Friday, September 16th.

If you would like to get registered and schedule an appointment to receive the help from these holiday initiatives, all you have to do is stop by the Salvation Army, located at 515 Putnam Avenue