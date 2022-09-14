One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured.

Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 this afternoon.

Upon arrival on-scene, they found an SUV which had crashed into the driver’s side wheel wells of the semi.

Sergeant Kyle Shirer with the Zanesville post says the semi was pulled over to the side of the road at the time of the accident when the SUV veered off the road for unknown reasons.

“The semi here was parked alongside US 22 and the black SUV veered off and struck the semi.”

He was sitting in the semi, looking up, I believe for directions,” he told us.

The driver of the suv was transported by South Zanesville Fire Department’s ambulance to Genesis Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Authorities say there were two goats in the SUV, one of which died in the crash.