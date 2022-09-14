OAZ Radio Player of The Week

Jayden finsihed his last game with 2 touchdowns in a 21-0 win.. and for our other 2 winners we had new lexington trace wallenberg winning wzvl week 4 oaz player of the game on highway 103.7.. he finished with a sack, and the game sealing interception, to go along with 8 tackles. And for whiz am 12-40 week 4 oaz player of the game on the voice, it was zanesville’s xavier steger -sowers..who also caught 2 long touchdown passes.. And tune in this week for our community bank game of the week as the team travels to philo for their match up against the west muskingum tornadoes.. you can watch that live on facebook starting at 6;45pm if you cant make it record it on sunday morning at 5:00am or you can go to our website at whiznew.Com and watch that game or other previous games..

DRESDEN, OH- This weeks OAZ Radio Players of the Week were announced and these were the winners.

Jayden Walker of Tri-Valley finished his last game with 2 touchdowns in a 21-0 win. And for our other two winners we had New Lexington Trace Wallenberg winning WZVL week 4 OAZ Player of The Game on Highway 103.7. He finished with a sack, and the game sealing interception, to go along with 8 tackles.

And for WHIZ AM 1240 week 4 OAZ Player of The Game on The Voice, it was Zanesville’s Xavier Steger -Sowers, who also caught 2 long touchdown passes.

And tune in this week for our Community Bank Game of The Week as the team travels to Philo for their match up against the West Muskingum Tornadoes. You can watch that live on Facebook starting at 6;45pm, if you cant make it record it on Sunday morning at 5:00am or you can go to our website at whiznew.com and watch that game or other previous games.