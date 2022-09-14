Land Bank Holds Special Session, Approves Bid for Former Munson and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A special session was held earlier today to discuss the demolition and remediation of both the Mosaic Tile building and the former Munson School.

After an environmental review, the board approved the demolition bid to Safeco demolition in the amount of 560 thousand dollars for the Munson site , and more than one point five million dollars for the Mosaic Tile property.

Land Bank Executive Director Andrew Roberts says they anticipate signing the contract within the next 30 days and getting the ball rolling on demolition.

“These two properties have been blights on the southern end of the city of Zanesville for decades now. Through working with the state and their Brownfield demolition money, we were able to secure funding to take care of these. With Mosaic, we’re still trying to figure out exactly how we’re going to redevelop that site,” he said.

After the contract is signed, Safeco will have 9 months to complete the work, which will clear both sites and get them ready for redevelopment.

Roberts says he feels just clearing the sites and getting rid of the eyesores will be good for the community.

“Right now, we feel that just by taking the structures down, remediating the minor amounts of environmental underground is going to have a drastic change to that community down there,” Roberts told us.

It is still uncertain how the Mosaic Tile property will be redeveloped, but plans are already in the works for 40 to 50 units of housing development at the Munson site.

They are still awaiting word on gap financing from the state and will be able to give a more firm timeline on the project after that.