Husted Stops in Zanesville On Jobs Tour

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited the AMG Vanadium LLC today.

AMG Vanadium LLC is the global leader in spent catalyst recycling and metal reclamation.

They are also the largest ferrovanadium producer in the United States.

Husted is on a Next Generation Jobs Tour and made a stop in Marietta and Zanesville today.

“Governor Dewine and I are really happy that Ohio is creating more jobs than we actually have people to fill them. There’s been a lot of attention about Intel but there’s a lot of other businesses that are growing in Ohio like AMG Vanadium,” Husted said.

The vanadium is what makes the steel stronger. This is important for building infrastructure in our growing economy Lieutenant Governor said.

“What AMG can do is help lessen our supply on foreign imports for the things that we need to build America. And that’s what’s happening right here in Zanesville and in the facility in Cambridge,” he said.

This will supply great jobs with training and continued education. Husted said these are the kinds of places that build America.