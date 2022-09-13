Pearl House Zanesville Preparing for Opening

ZANESVILLE, Oh – After battling several hurdles, Pearl House Zanesville is preparing to welcome residents in.

The 34-unit housing building located on 3rd Street, just across from the Fire and Police stations, will assist those seeking substance abuse recovery.

The affordable housing community allows residents to live on their own, have a daily routine, including treatment, counseling, and even going to work, while also receiving and having access to support services, treatment, and even a full-time case worker.

Muskingum Behavioral Health Pearl House Zanesville Project Manager Steve Carrel said this is an opportunity for those in recovery to take back their lives and get the help they need.

“It’s about people getting into recovery, people getting their families back, their kids back and living a healthy life without the use of mind-altering chemicals. It’s about life,” he said.

One, two, and three-bedroom units are available and residents are able to sign a lease and stay as long as they meet certain criteria regarding their recovery.

Carrel said he’s excited about this and looks forward to watching those that come through the neighborhood succeed and recover.

“I’ve seen daily miracles in recovery housing. That’s what it means. I see people living the lives that they were meant to be, they just got off the beaten path,” Carrel said.

They are looking for people who have a recovery plan and are working with that plan.

If you or someone you know needs access to Pearl House Zanesville and the resources they offer, you are encouraged to call Muskingum Behavioral Health at 454-1256 for more information.