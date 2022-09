ZANESVILLE, OH- The Maysville Panthers boys soccer team has been on a tear to start this season. Coming into this game the Panthers were 8-0 on the year and recognized as one of the best in the area.

Today they showed no different by attacking West Muskingum out the gate. Putting up 6 goals in before the half way mark in the second half only shows the dominance that the Panthers have been showing every time they step on the field. Maysville would go on to defeat the Tornadoes 6-0.