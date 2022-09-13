A Very Handsome “King” Up For Adoption From the K9 Adoption Center!

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s K9 Adoption Center Dog Of the Week King.

King is an extremely sweet and loving terrier mix.

He loves children, walks, car rides, and other dogs and one of his favorite things to do is barrel rolls in the grass.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says they’re not sure how he does with cats, but would make a loyal and loving addition to any family.

“He loves to show his appreciation for the companionship. When you’re sitting down, maybe in the chair to take a break, he loves to put his head on your feet. So, he’s just a great dog, would make any family a perfect dog,” McQuaid told us.

If you are unable to adopt King, however, but would still like to help out the K( Adoption Center, they are asking for dog food to replenish the supply they’ve been receiving through the generous help of the community the past few years since the pandemic began.

He says as of last week, that supply has run out and asks anyone who is able and willing to bring donations of dog food to the K9 Adoption Center.

“If you would please, if you would be interested in donating food, you can drop it off at our adoption center, which is located right next to the sheriff’s department, we’re open 7 days a week, and we would love to tell you thank you and we appreciate you,” he said.

If you are interested in adopting King, you can give the K9 Adoption Center a call and set up a time to meet him and introduce children or any pets you may own to King.

You can find more information on King and other dogs at the adoption center, as well as contact information for the center on their website, found in our web story.