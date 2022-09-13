Updated on Tuesday, September 13, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 70° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Pleasant. Low 54° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 78° DISCUSSION:

A few spotty showers will be possible today across SE Ohio, especially this morning into the early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, but some sunshine will begin to peek through during the afternoon into this evening. We will see well below average conditions temperature wise, as highs will only top off around 70 this afternoon.

We will see some patchy fog tonight, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s across the region.

As we head into the middle and end of the work week, the weather is looking picture perfect! We will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then we will see highs in the lower 80s on Friday.

The weekend will be a touch warmer, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and then partly cloudy on Sunday.

Have a Great Tuesday!