Workforce Development Program Mid-East Receives Grant for CNET Program

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers will serve as a partner institution in the Appalachian semiconductor education and technical ecosystem, or ascent.

Through grant funding from Intel, which just broke ground in Licking County, Mid-East joins a coalition that will work together to create pathways for increased learning and workforce development throughout the state.

The grant will provide students in the c-net program the opportunity to earn college credit while attending mid-east as well as the chance to get jobs at intel.

Mid-East Superintendent Matt Sheridan says it’ll also allow them to transfer their credits to Ohio University and earn an associates degree,

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our kids because intel’s coming in and they’re going to hire about 2000 people in this first round and 70% of them are going to be technicians and after they go through this program, after they go through the ascent part with OU, they’ll be able to get those kind of jobs and be able to stay local and make possibly 6 figure jobs, you know in the first couple years, so it’s very exciting for our students,” he said.

The CNET program allows students to learn about basic computer networking and electrical technology and get hands-on experience.

With the grant, Mid-East will also be able to enrich the program!

“We’re excited about this grant too, because it’s going to give us opportunities to have speakers come in from Intel, and have different learning modules they’ll be able to use from them, and possibly bring in some kind of instructors for some kind of instruction for us ,” Sheridan told us.

Sheridan says he’s excited about the grant and the opportunities it affords the hard working students in the CNET program.