WHIZ Radio week five football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week five of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio it’s a battle between the two teams atop the standings in the MVL, New Lexington and Tri-Valley. The Panthers are the last undefeated team in the league. And the Scotties are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the MVL Big School Division. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Jim Rockwell Stadium.

The Highway 103 Radio crew will be in Southtown for battle between Crooksville and Maysville. The Ceramics are looking to pick up their first win of the year. Maysville is trying to get above the .500 mark.

And on AM 1240 Radio Zanesville is back home to play Heath. Both teams come into the Licking County League matchup with identical 2-2 records. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.