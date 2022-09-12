Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense.



Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, Whitcraft Jr. was found to be impaired.



Charges have been filed with the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.