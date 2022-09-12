Storytimes Have Returned to MCLS

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System hosts many programs and events that promote literacy in a fun and entertaining way. MCLS Marketing and Communications Director Sean Fennell explained how Storytime is one of those programs that is returning after being put on hold to focus on their Summer Reading Program.

“We’re really excited whenever we bring Storytimes back,” Fennell said. “I know that they are one of our most popular programs. So we have re-introduced those. The Storytimes are back for the remainder of this year. So we should have some really great programs coming up for our youngest readers and we are not just doing Storytime at the John McIntire Library, there’s also opportunities throughout our county at some of our branch libraries as well.”

Fennell noted that the McIntire Library has more resources and better accommodations for more specific ages and experiences but the branch libraries will offer a broader, more family oriented opportunity for their participants.

“Storytime is a really wonderful time for families to get together and work on literacy skills and building that love of reading and lifelong learning at the library. And it’s a little bit more than what you might expect if you haven’t been to a library storytime. That’s because we have, really just an incredible storytime and storytelling professionals, who are not only select just incredible books for the different age groups but there’s also really nice activities that go along with the book or the reading,” Fennell said.

For more information and scheduling for the library’s Storytime program you can call the library at (740)453 0391 or visit them online at events.muskingumlibrary.org.