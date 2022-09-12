Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.

The sheriff said to address rumors there were no bodies were found in any dumpsters or near any motels.

The sheriff said those on social media that post non-factual information hinder investigations and should refrain from posting without factual knowledge.

Those reading social media should take into consideration the source of the information when reading it.

Anyone with information into this case should contact Detective Brady Hittle at the sheriff’s office (740) 452-3637 ext 6047.