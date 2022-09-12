Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP

ZANESVILLE, OH-This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is actually two people. Brendan Bernath and Weston Hartman are the co-MVPs for Week 4.. Rosecrans had a heartbreaking loss in the final moments of the game, but these two definitely gave the team a fighting chance. Unfortunately, Weston Hartman suffered a concussion and was unavailable for an interview, but we were able to grab Brendan Bernath and this is what he had to say about the game.
Keivon Belcher
Keivon Belcher is from Columbus, Ohio and a 2019 graduate from Heidelberg University. At Heidelberg he played wide receiver and was a captain on the football team. Keivon was also a sports anchor for the school news while co-hosting his own radio show for the school. He has a love for all sports and looks forward to sharing his insight with you.