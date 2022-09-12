Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP

ZANESVILLE, OH-This week’s Community Bank Game of the Week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is actually two people. Brendan Bernath and Weston Hartman are the co-MVPs for Week 4.. Rosecrans had a heartbreaking loss in the final moments of the game, but these two definitely gave the team a fighting chance. Unfortunately, Weston Hartman suffered a concussion and was unavailable for an interview, but we were able to grab Brendan Bernath and this is what he had to say about the game.