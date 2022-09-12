Barbershop Music Coming to Secrest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium is the premiere local destination for a wide variety of entertainment with acts that range from all-around the world to literally, just around the corner. Next Sunday, the venue will present an Acapella experience from the Y-City Barbershop Chorus and The Core, a special guest quartet from Columbus.

Y-City Barbershoppers Troy Ball and Duane Deal will be performing in the event and explained what makes the event special.

“It’s one of those things where we promote Acapella singing, which has had a resurgence here lately. But we sing in four part harmony: tenor lead, baritone and bass. And it’s one of those things where that, it’s when you ring chords, they match, it’s one of those things that make you feel good,” Deal said.

The show is titled Beads, Bibs and Barbershop and will feature those costumes along with traditional and nontraditional, barbershop styles of songs that people know and will probably sing along with.

“We’ll have an emcee. We’ve got a guest quartet, which came in 14th? It was 11th in the national competition. So we’re looking forward to having them available here in Zanesville,” Deal said.

The event will start at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 25. Advance tickets are $12 dollars for adults and $6 dollars for students and can be purchased at Secrest Auditorium, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl or from any Y-City Barbershop Chorus member. For more information about the Y-City Barbershop Chorus, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

The Y-City Barbershoppers meet every Monday night in the basement of Grace United Methodist Church and Ball noted that it’s a very fun hobby in which the sweetness of laughter overcomes an occasional sour note.