Accident on U.S. Route 40 Involved West Muskingum School Bus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a West Muskingum school bus.

It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday on U.S. route 40 near Chapel Hill road.

The state patrol says a silver BMW was traveling on 40 when it rear ended the backside of the bus.

According to Stephen Wager, trooper with the Zanesville Highway Patrol, the passenger in the vehicle was injured in the accident and was transported to the hospital.

Wager also said the accident involved bus eight and none of the students on board were injured.

“The school bus was actually passing a construction zone, a small construction zone, that was off on the berm of U.S. 40 about a half a mile before all of this happened,” Wager said. “Several reports that this silver BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed going through the school zone and coming up with the school bus had merged into the left into the right and at that point is when the car hit the back end of that and went underneath the bus.”

The patrol says another vehicle was damaged from the debris from when the car crashed into the bus.

The accident remains under investigation.