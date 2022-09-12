Updated on Monday, September 12, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 71° TONIGHT: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 53° TUESDAY: Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cool High 70° DISCUSSION:

As we begin a new work week across SE Ohio, mostly cloudy skies will be with us, but some sunshine will peek through especially during the afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon, with much much cooler temperatures. Highs will only top off around 70 across the region.

A few showers will be possible during the overnight. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

We will see a few spotty shower chances once again on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will once again top off around 70 Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the work week looks absolutely fantastic! We will see more sunshine and warmth Wednesday through Friday. Highs will top off in the upper 70s on Wednesday, then we will see lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

This weekend is looking dry, bright and a touch warmer than average. Highs will warm into the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!