ZANESVILLE, OH- This weekend was the Genesis Pro Am Golf Tournament. Yesterday Scott McDonald accomplished something all golf fans have dreamed of and only few have done, a hole in one shot.

McDonald drilled a 153 yard tee shot into the cup on the 18th hole at the Zanesville Country Club. The unique accomplishment came with a dazzling prize. McDonald won a 10,000 shopping spree to Coconis Furniture. Today was the last day of the 41st annual Pro Am at the Zanesville Country Club.