MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through four weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

T1. Tri-Valley (3-1, 1-0)

T1. River View (2-2, 1-0)

T3. Sheridan (3-1, 0-0)

T3. John Glenn (1-3, 0-0)

T5. Maysville (2-2, 0-1)

T5. Philo (1-3, 0-1)

Small School Division

T1. New Lexington (4-0, 1-0)

T1. Meadowbrook (1-3, 1-0)

T3. Morgan (3-1, 0-0)

T3. Coshocton (0-4, 0-0)

T5. West Muskingum (3-1, 0-1)

T5. Crooksville (0-4, 0-1)