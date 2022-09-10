Updated on Sunday, September 11, 2022; Morning Update: SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. Cooler. High 76° SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storm. Muggy. Low 62° MONDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. High 73° DISCUSSION:

Scattered rain chances will persist during the morning on Sunday, then we will see more spotty to isolated rain chances during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday, along with muggy conditions and highs in the mid 70s.

More rain will be likely, perhaps even a thunderstorm Sunday evening into Sunday night as a cold front moves through the region. It will remain muggy and mild, with lows in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will linger into the morning on Monday, then we will see drier conditions move in for the afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy through most of the day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

A few shower chances return on Tuesday, otherwise we will see partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures persisting. Highs will once again top off in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.

The middle and end of the work week look to be brighter and warmer, as highs will top off in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then into the lower 80s by Friday. The start of next weekend we will see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday.

Have a Great Sunday!